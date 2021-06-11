DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a hot weekend.

READ MORE: Cubs Welcoming Fans At Wrigley Field With 100% Capacity Friday

Friday’s temperatures will be near 93 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

READ MORE: Illinois Enters Phase 5 Of Reopening; Chicago Businesses Open At Full Capacity Friday

Air Quality Alert is in effect through midnight Friday night.

MORE NEWS: Man Dead, Woman Shot On Porch In Belmont Cragin

By Saturday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with temperatures again, near 90 degrees. Sunday will not be as humid, but sunshine continues.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff