CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a hot weekend.
Friday’s temperatures will be near 93 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
Air Quality Alert is in effect through midnight Friday night.
By Saturday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with temperatures again, near 90 degrees. Sunday will not be as humid, but sunshine continues.