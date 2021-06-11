CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has died after he was struck by a CTA Blue Line train at the Cumberaland station Friday night.
Chicago police said the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. when the man was standing on the tracks and was struck by an outbound train.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and Area Five detectives are investigating why he was on the tracks.
Blue Line service was temporarily suspended between O’Hare and Jefferson Park due to the incident. Trains were only operating between Forest Park and Jefferson Park at 9:45 p.m., according to CTA officials.