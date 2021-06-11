CHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson homered and drove in three runs, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras went deep and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Friday afternoon.
The Cubs billed it as "Opening Day 2.0" because Wrigley Field was operating at 100% capacity for the first time since 2019.
They fell behind 5-1, only to treat the crowd of 35,112 to a comeback win over their NL Central rivals.
Pederson gave the Cubs a 7-5 lead in the seventh with a two-run double off the wall in right-center against Génesis Cabrera.
Rizzo tied it at 5-all in the sixth with his drive to right against Daniel Ponce de Leon.
Bill Murray scares the hell out of the Cardinals. #CubTogether pic.twitter.com/0uEEU3HSlq
