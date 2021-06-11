CHICAGO (CBS) — His videos are racking up views on YouTube; a Chicago driver taking you along for a fast and furious ride.

The behavior has caught the attention of people in other time zones. CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us what all the fuss is about.

Barreling down the Dan Ryan Expressway, with Chicago’s famous Willis Tower lit up in blue and red ahead, a car quickly changes two lanes then rams into the back of a sedan.

“Young punk a** tried to hit me,” said a voice seconds before, narrating the incident in a recent YouTube video that’s since been taken down.

It certainly didn’t appear to be an accidental love tap.

“Now h**, I just hit your s***,” said what sounds like the same voice in another car-bumping clip posted to the same account on March 22.

Other videos from the user show similar aggressive behavior, with encouraging comments like “Yo Good Stuff Man” and laughing emojis.

“I couldn’t just sit back and do nothing. I felt that I needed to report this guy,” said the voice behind another YouTube account called “Bad Drivers Caught on Dashcam.”

His channel documents poor navigating by other people on the roads of California. He tells CBS 2 that someone alerted him to shoulder-riding and other misbehavior by a driver in Chicago, who is actually recording himself.

“I took a look at his channel, and lo and behold, there were numerous videos showing him running red lights, misusing traffic lanes,” said the Bad Drivers Caught on Dashcam producer, who didn’t want to use his name.

Some of the law-breaking seen in the videos is on city streets, so we sent the footage to Chicago Police, asking if it’s grounds for arrest. Their suggestion? Call 911 if you witness dangerous driving in real time.

Expressway driving is monitored by Illinois State Police; who said they dole out a daily average of more than 150 citations for reckless behavior, speeding, and other serious violations.

“I would say he’s pretty much at the top of everything I’ve seen,” said the Bad Drivers Caught on Dashcam producer.

He alerted Illinois State Police to the Chicago account and CBS 2 followed up with ISP.

Both of us pointed troopers to another video in which the aggressively driving YouTuber shows off his car and license plate. Another recording shows his face.

ISP promised to continue reviewing the footage, but didn’t indicate if they’d go after the driver.

CBS 2 was able to connect with the man behind the car-ramming account. He said his videos show him fighting back against others trying to run him off the road.

He did not agree to an interview.