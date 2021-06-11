DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:bank robbery, Gary, Indiana news, security guard, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI and police in northwest Indiana are searching for two suspects, after a security guard was shot and killed Friday afternoon during a bank robbery in Gary.

The FBI said the guard was killed during a robbery shortly after 1:15 p.m. at the First Midwest Bank branch at 1975 W. Ridge Rd. in Gary.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning For DeKalb County

Lake County Sheriff’s Department officials said it appears a bank security guard was ambushed outside, and was shot and killed during the robbery.

READ MORE: Diego Vargas Pleads Guilty To Setting Off Explosive Device At Naperville Restaurant During Widespread Looting Last Summer

The FBI said two suspects escaped.

MORE NEWS: Some Federal Unemployment Benefits Run Out This Weekend, How Long Does Your State Have?

The FBI and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department were investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff