CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI and police in northwest Indiana are searching for two suspects, after a security guard was shot and killed Friday afternoon during a bank robbery in Gary.
The FBI said the guard was killed during a robbery shortly after 1:15 p.m. at the First Midwest Bank branch at 1975 W. Ridge Rd. in Gary.
Lake County Sheriff's Department officials said it appears a bank security guard was ambushed outside, and was shot and killed during the robbery.
The FBI said two suspects escaped.
The FBI and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department were investigating.