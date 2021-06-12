CHICAGO (CBS) — One woman was killed and nine others were wounded after a mass shooting on Chicago’s South Side early Saturday morning.

Police are looking for two shooters they say are responsible for killing that 29-year-old in the Chatham neighborhood just after 2 a.m.

“I looked down, and next thing I know I hear a ‘bop bop bop’ and looked up at the crowd and saw people scattering,” witness Eboni Watson said. “Then I seen like two people hit the floor.”

Watson caught the shooting on camera during a Facebook live she started seconds before the first shot went off. She said this time last year she herself was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

“At that moment I just thought about when I got shot, and when I got shot I covered up a child. So my instant thing was to make sure that baby was safe, but this time I’m not going to lie I didn’t think about nobody else. It was more so my sake.”

This was not an official gathering, and the 6th Ward alderman is not happy about it.

CBS 2 has been reporting on unofficial gatherings that have turned violent throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that the state has reopened and people are out, Watson hopes the problem does not continue to get worse.

“Is it a gang thing? Is it a respect thing? Or is it a someone stepped on your Air Force Ones thing? Like what is it? What’s the purpose of doing all this you’re taking an innocent life for something stupid?” she said.