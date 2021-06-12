CHICAGO (CBS) — A celebration of life turned into a call for action in Logan Square on Saturday.
Family, friends and neighbors ended a vigil in honor of Kevin Clark by making some noise for bike safety.
Clark, a drummer and music teacher known for his role in the movie School of Rock was killed while riding his bike near Logan Boulevard and Western Avenue last month.
Speakers, including Clark’s cousin, said they hope Clark’s death will force the city to fix what’s been a problem intersection for a while now.
"This is a no-brainer. Everyone who lives here, everyone who votes wants this to be fixed, and every single person will be benefitted if it's fixed," Matt Portman said.
Organizers also installed a so-called “ghost bike” at the crash site to remind other drivers that bicyclists also share the roads.