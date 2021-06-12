DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crime, shooting, South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in Chicago’s South Loop Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:18 p.m. in the 600 block of South Wells, the man was parked on the street when an unknown person inside another vehicle pulled up and started shooting, according to police.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings For DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Will Counties

The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Area One detectives are investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff