CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in Chicago’s South Loop Saturday afternoon.
Around 1:18 p.m. in the 600 block of South Wells, the man was parked on the street when an unknown person inside another vehicle pulled up and started shooting, according to police.
The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Area One detectives are investigating.
Another shooting in Downtown #Chicago. This one fatal in broad daylight at Wells & Harrison.READ MORE: COVID-19 Update: Indiana Reports 336 New Cases, 30 Additional Deaths
Person was sitting in car when gunman pulled up and started shooting.
Witnesses say USPS worker was not in truck at time & not hurt. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kmcOVOJYpv
