CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are seeking help finding a missing teen last seen Monday in the city’s Dunning neighborhood.
Aniyah Seawood, 14, was last seen at her home in the 3600 block of North Nordica Avenue. She was wearing a gray Puma t-shirt and blue jeans with ripped holes near her thighs and knees.READ MORE: Carjacker Takes SUV With 3-Year-Old Inside But Returns Child Moments Later; Police Searching For Man
Aniyah also goes by Niyah. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Chance Of Storms Saturday
Aniya has been diagnosed with depression and requires medication, police said.MORE NEWS: 1 Killed, 9 Others Injured In Mass Shooting On South Side
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Area Five Bureau of Detectives Special Victims Unit immediately at 312-746-6554.