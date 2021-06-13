CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 298 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 11 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,387,595 cases, including 23,061 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
As of Sunday, more than 69% of adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and 52% are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the last 24-hour period, 35,598 tests have been reported for a total of 25,160,648.
As of Saturday night, 625 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 180 were in intensive care and 93 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from June 6 to June 12 is 0.9%.
On Saturday 22,917 vaccine doses were administered in the state, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily to 41,953, according to IDPH. A total of 11,924,966 vaccines have been administered in the state as of Saturday at midnight.