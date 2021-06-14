CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 165 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily caseload since the early days of the pandemic, sending the state’s average infection rate to a new all-time low.
Monday's caseload was the lowest for Illinois since March 20, 2020, less than two weeks after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a global pandemic.
Illinois is averaging 324 new cases per day over the past week, down 61% from two weeks ago. It’s also the lowest seven-day case average since late March 2020.
The state’s seven-day average case positivity rate is down to 0.8%, the lowest average infection rate ever reported in Illinois.
Meantime, IDPH also reported nine more COVID-19 deaths on Monday. Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak last year, the state has reported a total of 1,387,760 cases, including 23,070 deaths.
As of Sunday night, a total of 627 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois. Illinois is averaging 714 hospitalizations per day over the past week, down 42% from two weeks ago. The state’s daily COVID hospitalization average is at its lowest rate since IDPH began tracking coronavirus hospitalizations in April 2020.
The vaccination rate in Illinois is still lagging far behind the April peak. Illinois is averaging 40,341 vaccinations per day over the past week, down 19% from two weeks ago, and down 69% from the peak on April 12.
A total of 5,763,139 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, or 45.23% of the population.
IDPH said nearly 69% of all Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 52% of the state’s adults have been fully vaccinated.