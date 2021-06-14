CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities have issued a mandatory evacuation order for people who live near the scene of an explosion and large industrial fire in Rockton, Illinois, near the Wisconsin border.

It began around 7 a.m. Some neighbors in the area reported hearing small explosions as the fire started burning at the Chemtool plant at 1165 Prairie Hill Rd. The company manufactures fluids, lubricants, and grease products.

Rockton Police said the Rockton Fire Protection District has ordered a mandatory evacuation for all homes and businesses within one mile of the factory.

#Rockton – a massive fire is burning at the Chemtool manufacturing plant. Fire dept issued a mandatory evacuation for anyone within a mile of the building. Large flames/some explosions. Gigantic plume of smoke (we could see it earlier this morning all the way from West Chicago). pic.twitter.com/3vc6xk36tO — Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) June 14, 2021

Residents were advised to proceed to either Stephen Mack Middle School or Roscoe Middle School at 6121 Elevator Rd.

Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said crews are letting the fire burn itself out, rather than pouring any more water on it, out of concern about chemical runoff into the nearby Rock River.

“That’s the best thing that we can do right now,” Wilson said. “The main thing is that we don’t want an environmental nightmare to occur, and the reason that we would cause that is by the use of water streams. So we stopped water operations at this point.”

Wilson said crews also have been conducting air quality tests, and have determined there is no danger to air quality at ground level.

“I assure you that there is no danger at ground level at the plant, but just for a precautionary measure, we decided that it was in the best interests of community safety that we evacuated the area,” he said.

Wilson said the fire was already burning through the roof of the plant when the first crews arrived, and at that point there was no stopping it. He said the plant already has been “pretty much consumed” by the fire.

“This was a fast-moving fire. It was wind-driven,” he said.

Lindsey Oswald, of nearby South Beloit, was getting her family ready for the day, when she heard the explosions and left.

“We heard a bunch of sirens, and then we opened up our sliding glass door above the river, and you could just hear explosion after explosion after explosion. And then just all the black smoke coming in across the back of our house. So I grabbed my husband. He had just gotten out of the shower and ready for work. My girls and I were just getting ready to start our day, and he went outside and saw it, and we all just got out of the house as soon as possible,” she said. “We left without our animals. Luckily, one of our neighbors, when they formally evacuated, he was able to get back in our house and grab our dog, and get him to the boarders for us until we get our bearings and figure out what we’re doing.”

CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon reports the massive smoke plume from the fire is visible on weather radar. The smoke could be seen as far away as Kankakee, more than 100 miles away.

Massive smoke plume on radar from a factory fire near Rockton. Stay with @cbschicago for updates on this developing story. pic.twitter.com/sVDjhjljQO — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) June 14, 2021

Wilson said all 70 employees who were working at the plant at the time were safely evacuated. No workers were hurt, but one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

A Red Cross disaster team has been deployed to the area to help people forced to evacuate their homes.

Yeah this is 30 miles out on 90 pic.twitter.com/n6aKQmXFXZ — Brandon Merano (@Brandon_Merano) June 14, 2021

The company has confirmed all of their workers are safe and accounted for. They do not yet know what caused the explosion and fire, and have deployed a risk management team to determine the cause.

Wilson said he expects people who live near the plant will have to stay away from the area for at least a few more hours while emergency crews evaluate the situation, before allowing people to return to their homes.