CHICAGO (CBS) — A big winner was announced in the Chicago’s c40 Reinventing Cities competition.
The city of Chicago and its partners at c40 Cities narrowed the field down to four finalists.
The development teams were charged with building the next Pritzker Park: A mixed-use redevelopment proposals for the 16,000-foot location.
On Tuesday morning, community builders and Studio Gang became the winner with their project title “Assemble Chicago.”
The project includes a 20-story 100% affordable high-rise, a food hall for minority-owned restaurants, a non-profit office space, a grocer and wellness clinic.
“This proposed development gives us 207 more choices for households who want them, who want to live next to transit, next to the city’s largest library, schools and universities, the lakefront and of course jobs,” said Marisa Novara, Chicago’s Commissioner of the Department of Housing.
Once completed, the site is expected to create up to 530 temporary and permanent positions.
Chicago’s first net-zero, all-affordable high-rise is coming to the Loop. This project is emblematic of the deeply positive impacts that community-driven neighborhood development can have on our entire city. pic.twitter.com/ROpcsYyUy4
— Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 15, 2021