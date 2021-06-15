CHICAGO (CBS) — The north/northeast wind flow continues to build wave heights 3-6 feet, creating rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions through Wednesday morning.
Otherwise, look for a dry and quiet pattern for a while.
The low for Tuesday night is 57 with clear skies. For Wednesday, it will be sunny with a high of 78.
It gets hot again on Thursday, with a high near 90 and mostly sunny conditions.
The next thunderstorm chance arrives after dark Thursday into Friday.