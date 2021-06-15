DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — The north/northeast wind flow continues to build wave heights 3-6 feet, creating rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions through Wednesday morning.

Otherwise, look for a dry and quiet pattern for a while.

Next 12 Hours: 06.15.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Lows Tonight: 06.15.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Tuesday night is 57 with clear skies. For Wednesday, it will be sunny with a high of 78.

Highs Tomorrow: 06.15.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

It gets hot again on Thursday, with a high near 90 and mostly sunny conditions.

7 Day Forecast: 06.15.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The next thunderstorm chance arrives after dark Thursday into Friday.

Mary Kay Kleist