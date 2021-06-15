CHICAGO (CBS)– Eight people were shot, 4 fatally, during a gathering in Englewood Tuesday morning.
According to the Chicago police, shots were fired after an argument at a gathering inside a residence in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street around 5:45 a.m.READ MORE: Massive Chemical Plant Fire In Rockton, Illinois, Could Burn For Days
Police confirmed four people were pronounced dead at the scene.
Four other people were injured in the shooting and are being treated at local hospitals. Police said a 25-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and was taken to Christ Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Another man is also being treated at Christ Hospital.READ MORE: FBI Releases Photo Of Pink Sandal Linked To Kidnapping Of Girl In Peru, Illinois
A 23-year-old man took himself to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to his back. Police said the man was then taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
A woman is also in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Weekend Guests At Six Flags Great America Say Crowds, Closed Rides, Huge Fight Involving 20 People Ruined Their Experience
This is a developing story.