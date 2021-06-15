VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) — A CBS 2 viewer reached out to us after buying a film reel at an Indiana antique store.

He is hoping to reunite family members with the priceless reel, and with loved ones, and he told his story to CBS 2 photojournalist Reed Nolan.

Bradley Hill and his wife got married in Valparaiso and said he has 500 or 600 photos of the wedding.

“These big events, you always want to remember them – and I would hate to think that my wedding album or something else may end up in a garage sale or a yard sale one day, and not end up in my family’s possession,” he said.

But that is exactly what happened with a piece of film he came across while shopping at an antique store in Rockville, Indiana – looking for décor for his movie-themed basement. He fired up the film, which featured Carol Audrey Schultz – born Feb. 25, 1939 – as a baby, right there with her birth announcement.

“It came from the antique shop. I’m not sure how long it’s been sitting there, but I mean, who knows how many times it’s changed hands since then,” Hill said.

The film showed Schultz’s first steps, and her whole life up until she was 4 years old. She would now be 82.

Do you recognize the video? Contact us at our tip line.