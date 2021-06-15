CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Kennedy-King College, a branch of City Colleges of Chicago, has been given $5 million by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
The donation announced Tuesday is the largest single private gift ever given the college and City Colleges of Chicago.
The donation is part of $2.7 billion given to 286 organizations by Scott, who is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Forbes Magazine has reported Kennedy-King College, which serves a largely African-American student body, is considered one of the top 10 community colleges in the country as determined by Academic Influence.
President Greg A. Thomas says college officials are grateful for the gift.
