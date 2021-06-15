MUNSTER, Ind. (CBS) — Police in Munster, Indiana were searching Monday for a bank robber who wore a hazmat suit and a hard hat.
Around 3:20 p.m., the man robbed the Fifth Third Bank branch at 8007 Calumet Ave. in Munster, police said.
The man was dressed in a white hazmat-type suit, a blue hard hat, and goggles.
He approached the bank teller, presented a note, demanded money, and implied he had a weapon, police said.
The suspect ran off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact Munster police Detective Mark Ashcraft at (219) 836-6678, or by email at mashcraft@munster.org.