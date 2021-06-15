CHICAGO (CBS) — With Chicago fully reopen, registration opened Tuesday for the Chicago Half Marathon and 5K.
There are multiple choices for how to run this year. You can do it in person and race along the lakefront, or do it virtually.
For those who want to participate in person, the Hoka One One Chicago Half Marathon and 5K will be held Sept. 26.
The virtual run is between Sept. 23 and Sept. 26.