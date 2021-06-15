CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time since the city of Chicago began imposing restrictions on travelers last summer to limit the spread of COVID-19, no states are on the list requiring visitors to quarantine or test negative for the virus upon arriving in the city if they haven’t been vaccinated.

Every U.S. state and territory remains in the “yellow” tier of the city’s emergency travel order, meaning they are averaging fewer than 15 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

All of the U.S. has been in the yellow tier since two weeks ago, the first time that had happened since the city first issued its emergency travel order last July.

“Two weeks ago, only four states — Washington, Colorado, Wyoming, and West Virginia – were even above 10 cases per day. Colorado is the only state above 10 cases per day. The U.S. Virgin Islands is at 12.8 cases per day per 100,000 residents,” CDPH said in a news release.

That rate is below 5 cases per day for every state neighboring Illinois:

State Cases/100,000 6/1/2021 Cases/100,000 6/15/2021 Indiana 7.9 4.8 Michigan 7.9 2.6 Illinois 7.3 2.7 Wisconsin 4.3 1.8 Iowa 3.7 2.5

Visitors from states in the more restrictive “orange” tier of the travel order are required to quarantine for 10 days or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving in Chicago. People who are fully vaccinated are exempt from those restrictions.

The city’s emergency travel order is updated every two weeks on Tuesday, with changes taking effect on Friday.

The guidance for each tier is:

Yellow: States with a rolling 7-day average less than 15 cases/day/100k residents. No quarantine or pre-arrival test required. Maintain strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings

States with a rolling 7-day average less than 15 cases/day/100k residents. Orange: States have a rolling 7-day average above 15 cases/day/100k residents

10-day quarantine OR negative test no earlier than 72 hours before arrival in Chicago with strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings

or Be fully vaccinated, as defined as two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after one dose of a single-dose vaccine and not have symptoms.



If you are fully vaccinated and are not experiencing symptoms, you do not need to be tested and/or follow the quarantine requirement. Fully vaccinated is defined as being at least two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series or at least two weeks after receipt of one dose of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Fully vaccinated travelers must monitor their health for 14 days after travel and if they experience symptoms potentially consistent with COVID-19, they must self-isolate until clinical evaluation and COVID-19 testing.

Meantime, although the city last month lifted its mask requirement for people who are fully vaccinated, face coverings are still required in healthcare settings, on public transportation, in schools, and in correctional facilities. Chicago also requires masks in all city buildings.

The city also still advises people wear masks in indoor settings, whenever buildings are unable to verify people’s vaccine status.