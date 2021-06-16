CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old girl was hit by a construction vehicle that was on the street in Little Village late Wednesday.
In the 2600 block of South Central Park Avenue, a man was operating a construction vehicle going south on the street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. The 16-year-old walked into the street and was struck by the vehicle.
She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in where her condition was stabilized. She suffered abrasions to her arms and legs and a laceration to the head.
No citations were given to the driver.