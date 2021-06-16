Last Time White Sox Had Best Record In Majors At This Point Was 2005, When They Won World SeriesThe last time the White Sox had the best record in the majors at this point of the season or later was in 2005.

Bears' Allen Robinson Focuses On Practice And The Game Rather Than His Contract SituationAs the Bears get on to practicing, Allen Robinson is focused on the things he can control like being better after the catch, and not his contract situation.

Grandal's Single In 10th Gives White Sox 8-7 Win Over RaysJóse Abreu hit his 12th homer of the season for the White Sox, who’ve won 10 of 13.

Chicago Bears Announce Return To Full Capacity At Soldier Field For 2021 SeasonFully vaccinated fans won’t have to wear masks at Soldier Field, but those who haven’t been vaccinated will be encouraged to wear masks.

Season-High 23 For Allie Quigley As Sky Beat Minnesota LynxAllie Quigley scored a season-high 23 points, Courtney Vandersloot became the fourth player in WNBA history with 2,000 career assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night.

Keuchel Crisp Through 7, Leads White Sox Past RaysDallas Keuchel pitched seven innings of crisp four-hit ball to win his fifth straight decision, leading the Chicago White Sox past the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.