LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — As the Bears get on to practicing, Allen Robinson is focused on the things he can control like being better after the catch, and not his contract situation.

Robinson showed up for mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, and said he will not hold out of training camp either – even if he doesn’t get the long-term deal he wants.

The deadline is July 15 for franchise-tagged players to reach a long-term agreement.

“Being able to control what I can, not setting myself back in any kind of way, not forfeiting any money in any kind of way – those are all things that go into the factor of what I want to do, and just trying to focus on the things that I can – which is being a better player, being a better teammate, and helping us go out there and win more games,” Robinson said.

“He’s been an absolute pro, and you know, I think that he understands that in sports in general, he’s not the only one that goes through these type of situations,” said Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy, “and it just goes to show who he is – being able to show up here in mandatory camp – and it shows what kind of teammate that he is and what the game means to him.”

The Bears now have their entire draft class signed after agreeing to a deal with 2nd round pick Teven Jenkins.