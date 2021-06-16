CHICAGO (CBS) — The contents of an evidence table tweeted out by the Cook County Sheriff’s police on Wednesday seemed to show an assortment of packaging for familiar candy you might have received at Halloween as a kid – Nerds, Jolly Ranchers, Sweet Tarts, Starburst, Skittles.
Some of the packaging even looked like breakfast cereal – Trix, Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch – and even Ruffles Potato Chips.
But take a closer look. Some of the labels actually read “Stoney Patch Kids” and “Weed Tarts.”
These were seized at a home where the resident was allegedly making cannabis-infused edibles & putting them in packaging resembling candy. Homemade edibles aren't regulated, & consumers don't know what exactly is in them or if any food handling safety guidelines were followed. pic.twitter.com/eSw9NSAOfC
— Cook County Sheriff's Office (@CCSOPIO) June 16, 2021
The Cook County Sheriff’s office said the packaging was actually for homemade candy infused with cannabis – which is not safe.
While recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois, homemade edibles are not regulated and consumers do not know exactly what they contain, the Sheriff’s office said.
Consumers also do not know if food handling safety guidelines were obeyed, the Sheriff's office said.
The items were seized at a home where a resident was making the edibles and putting them in the packaging, according to the Sheriff’s office.