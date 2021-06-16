DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Candy, Cannabis-Infused Edibles, cook county sheriff's office, marijuana

CHICAGO (CBS) — The contents of an evidence table tweeted out by the Cook County Sheriff’s police on Wednesday seemed to show an assortment of packaging for familiar candy you might have received at Halloween as a kid – Nerds, Jolly Ranchers, Sweet Tarts, Starburst, Skittles.

Some of the packaging even looked like breakfast cereal – Trix, Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch – and even Ruffles Potato Chips.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: 90s Return Thursday

But take a closer look. Some of the labels actually read “Stoney Patch Kids” and “Weed Tarts.”

The Cook County Sheriff’s office said the packaging was actually for homemade candy infused with cannabis – which is not safe.

While recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois, homemade edibles are not regulated and consumers do not know exactly what they contain, the Sheriff’s office said.

Consumers also do not know if food handling safety guidelines were obeyed, the Sheriff’s office said.

MORE NEWS: Police: Woman Stabbed Three People, Threatened A Fourth For No Apparent Reason In Separate Incidents In Edgewater, Uptown, East Lakeview

The items were seized at a home where a resident was making the edibles and putting them in the packaging, according to the Sheriff’s office.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff