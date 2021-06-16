CHICAGO (CBS) — The last time the White Sox had the best record in the majors at this point of the season or later was in 2005.
That year ended with the White Sox hoisting a World Series trophy, and they hope get to they do so again in 2021.
On Wednesday afternoon. the Sox blew a 7-2 lead against the Tampa Bay Rays. But they still won in walkoff fashion in 10 innings.
They have now won 10 of their last 13, with four of those wins coming over a good Toronto Blue Jays team and the team that had baseball's best record, Tampa Bay.
Despite a number of key injuries, the group has continued to believe they are as good as any team in baseball.
"We were very confident in Spring Training. I mean, you heard (Tim Anderson) said we're the best team in the American League – now we are," said White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito. "That confidence has only grown. You know, we've been growing closer. We've been playing really baseball, you know, and that's pretty much it. We've just got to continue on that path, and you know, try and make a nice little playoff run at the end of the year."
The Sox hit the road for a week before returning home next Friday with full capacity allowed for the first time at Guaranteed Rate Field.