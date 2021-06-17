DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, CTA, Vaccination Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Public Health and the CTA are partnering to bring COVID vaccinations to “L” stations.

The “vaccination station” project is  part of the city’s hyperlocal strategy to bring vaccines to people where they are.

The buses will head to neighborhoods throughout the city, focusing on those with the lowest vaccination rates.

They will be at select stations on Mondays and Fridays.

Click here to learn more about where the vaccination station buses will be.

