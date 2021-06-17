CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Public Health and the CTA are partnering to bring COVID vaccinations to “L” stations.
The “vaccination station” project is part of the city’s hyperlocal strategy to bring vaccines to people where they are.READ MORE: Woman Sexually Assualted On Wellington In Lake View Neighborhood
The buses will head to neighborhoods throughout the city, focusing on those with the lowest vaccination rates.
They will be at select stations on Mondays and Fridays.READ MORE: Commemoration Of Juneteenth Nationally And In Illinois
Click here to learn more about where the vaccination station buses will be.
Looking for a quick and easy way to get vaccinated? This Saturday the Vaccination Station will be at Clark High School from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Pfizer and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson will be administered. Tell a friend and bring a friend. https://t.co/CaEaU8sAu7 #ProtectChicago pic.twitter.com/h5sbAa2OTH
— ChiPublicHealth (@ChiPublicHealth) June 16, 2021MORE NEWS: Chicago's Famed Palmer House Reopens With Millions Of Dollars In Renovations