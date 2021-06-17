CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were struck by a car in a hit-and-run on the Near West Side Thursday night.
At 8:52 p.m., the 25-year-old woman and the 29-year-old man were crossing the street in the 1000 block of West Van Buren Street, just the other side of the Eisenhower Expressway from the University of Illinois at Chicago campus, when a black 2013 Infiniti sedan struck them while turning onto Van Buren Street, police said.
The driver of the Infiniti sped off and remained at large Thursday night, police said.
The victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating late Thursday.