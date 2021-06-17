DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, earthquake, Indiana news

CHICAGO (CBS) — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Thursday afternoon in western Indiana, with some people more than 150 miles away reporting they felt the tremor.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake happened at 2:18 p.m. at a depth of nearly 5 miles, just west of Bloomingdale, Indiana, about 150 miles south of Chicago.

READ MORE: Chicago Bears Bid To Buy Arlington International Racecourse

According to a USGS map, people reported feeling the earthquake across much of western and central Indiana — including Indianapolis, Bloomington, and Lafayette — as well as northwest Indiana, Chicago, and the suburbs.

Purdue University’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences tweeted that the earthquake was registered on their seismograph.

If you felt the quake, you can report it to the USGS on their website.

According to the Illinois State Geological Survey, Illinois has averaged approximately one earthquake per year over the past 200 years.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff