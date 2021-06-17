CHICAGO (CBS) — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Thursday afternoon in western Indiana, with some people more than 150 miles away reporting they felt the tremor.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake happened at 2:18 p.m. at a depth of nearly 5 miles, just west of Bloomingdale, Indiana, about 150 miles south of Chicago.READ MORE: Chicago Bears Bid To Buy Arlington International Racecourse
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 3.8 – 3 km W of Bloomingdale, Indiana https://t.co/i1n4xfY0O2
— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) June 17, 2021
According to a USGS map, people reported feeling the earthquake across much of western and central Indiana — including Indianapolis, Bloomington, and Lafayette — as well as northwest Indiana, Chicago, and the suburbs.
Purdue University’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences tweeted that the earthquake was registered on their seismograph.
An #earthquake near Rockville, IN was detected on the seismograph today inside Hampton Hall at Purdue University @LifeAtPurdue. According to the @USGS website, the earthquake was registered at 3.8. Photos by @PurdueEAPS professor Dr. Daniel Dawson. https://t.co/LQiQgNPAlq pic.twitter.com/CePKwWNtiGREAD MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
— Purdue EAPS (@PurdueEAPS) June 17, 2021
If you felt the quake, you can report it to the USGS on their website.
According to the Illinois State Geological Survey, Illinois has averaged approximately one earthquake per year over the past 200 years.
Did not feel it 😭 but our department Slack blew up about it, and our @PurdueEAPS seismograph faithfully recorded it: https://t.co/s3xlDPQshd pic.twitter.com/d4AxBG0YyO
— “Geriatric Xennial” Daniel T. Dawson II (@Meteodan) June 17, 2021MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Storms Headed Our Way After Midnight; Damaging Winds And Heavy Rain Possible