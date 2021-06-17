CHICAGO (CBS) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign a bill that would honor Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
June 19th was the day in 1865 that marked the emancipation of all enslaved Americans.READ MORE: Illinois To Offer $7 Million In Cash Prizes, $3 Million In Scholarships Through New 'All In For The Win' Vaccine Lottery
The legislation passed in the House, and now, the bill is on the president’s desk.
In an interview on CBS This Morning, Tina Knowles-Lawson, mom to Beyoncé and Solange, spoke about the importance of the day.READ MORE: Chicago Bears Submit Bid To Buy Arlington International Racecourse
“I couldn’t be happier that there’s finally a focus on the truth,” she said. “I mean, this is not the only history that’s been either overlooked or changed or rewritten.”
Starting next year, Illinois will officially honor Juneteenth as a holiday.MORE NEWS: Boy, 16, Found Shot To Death In Roseland Bedroom
Governor JB Pritzker signed it into law Wednesday.