CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Sheriff’s investigators seize an arsenal of weapons at a home in Avalon Park.
Here's the catch:
It was at the home of a man who was on electronic monitoring for weapons charges.
During a home check, sheriff's officers discovered about a dozen weapons including rifles and handguns, ammunition and marijuana.
Twenty-one-year-old Tehran Morris now faces additional weapons charges and will remain in jail for violating terms of his electronic monitoring conditions.