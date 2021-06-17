DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Sheriff’s investigators seize an arsenal of weapons at a home in Avalon Park.

Here’s the catch:

It was at the home of a man who was on electronic monitoring for weapons charges.

During a home check, sheriff’s officers discovered about a dozen weapons including rifles and handguns, ammunition and marijuana.

Twenty-one-year-old Tehran Morris now faces additional weapons charges and will remain in jail for violating terms of his electronic monitoring conditions.

