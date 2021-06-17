DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday night from the scene of a fire in the Wentworth Gardens housing development.

The fire broke out in an apartment building in the 200 block of West 38th Place, according to the Fire Department.

One woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition in serious-to-critical condition, the Fire Department said.

The fire was out by just before 10 p.m.

