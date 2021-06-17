CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday night from the scene of a fire in the Wentworth Gardens housing development.
The fire broke out in an apartment building in the 200 block of West 38th Place, according to the Fire Department.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Storms Headed Our Way After Midnight; Damaging Winds And Heavy Rain Possible
One woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition in serious-to-critical condition, the Fire Department said.
The fire was out by just before 10 p.m.READ MORE: Years After Promise Of $100,000 From State And Photo-Op Prop Check, AMVETS Post 14 In Clinton, Illinois Has Not Seen A Dime
MORE NEWS: Some Residents Say A Bears Move To Arlington Heights Would Benefit Community, Others Say It Would Bring Unwelcome Traffic And Crowds
200 block west 38th place one rescue pic.twitter.com/H8Mu5iXFx4
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 18, 2021