CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday will be partly sunny and hot but cooler by the lake. Storm activity will stay mainly far south in the morning, and the summer-like feel will continue with temperatures either side of 90 degrees.
Isolated storms may pass through the area Sunday morning, but the real show begins in the afternoon and evening with the threat of strong to severe storms. There will be a threat level 2, which is a slight risk of severe storms, on a scale of 1 to 5. Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain are the main concerns but isolated tornadoes are also possible.
Summer officially begins Sunday at 10:32 p.m.
Monday’s temperatures will be refreshing as they tumble to below average in the 70s with a stray shower.
Forecast:
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 91
SATIRDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 66
SUNDAY (Father’s Day): Mother Nature will deliver some heat and fireworks for Father’s Day with strong to severe storms developing in the afternoon and evening. HIGH: 90
MONDAY: Partly sunny and much cooler with a stray shower. HIGH: 76