CHICAGO (CBS) — A shootout over snacks in an Englewood gas station sent one man to the hospital early Saturday morning.
Chicago police say around midnight, a 40-year-old man went into a Clark Station and began eating things without paying.
When the security guard on duty told him to pay, that man pulled out a gun instead.
The security guard then drew his own gun and fired, hitting the man in the stomach.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else was hurt.