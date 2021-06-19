DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Englewood, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A shootout over snacks in an Englewood gas station sent one man to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Chicago police say around midnight, a 40-year-old man went into a Clark Station and began eating things without paying.

READ MORE: Chicago Animal Care To Give Away Free Pet Vaccines And Microchips

When the security guard on duty told him to pay, that man pulled out a gun instead.

READ MORE: Good Samaritan's Car Stolen As He Helps Victims Of Three-Car Crash

The security guard then drew his own gun and fired, hitting the man in the stomach.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Hot Weekend With Storms For Father's Day

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else was hurt.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff