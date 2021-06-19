CHICAGO (CBS) — A good Samaritan’s car was stolen while he was in the middle of helping the victims of a car crash on the city’s South Side.
Eight people were taken to the hospital, two of them in serious condition.
A dozen first responders arrived, helping the eight people injured in the crash at 82nd and Stony Island.
At least one of the people involved in the crash was a teenager but was able to walk to the ambulance on his own.
Before all of that good Samaritan Jerry Bobo saw what happened and decided to help. He said his car was stolen while he was trying to do the right thing.
“So I pulled up in my vehicle and hopped out. Then me and this other man helped a woman out of the car,” he said. “Then I go back to check on my vehicle, and my vehicle was stolen while I was trying to render aid on the scene.”
Five of the eight people involved were only treated for minor injuries.
Police are still looking for Bobo’s car and the person who stole it.