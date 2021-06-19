CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is dead after being stabbed on South Wacker Drive near Van Buren Street downtown Saturday afternoon.
At 4 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was on the sidewalk when a man came up, took out a knife, and stabbed her in the upper back, police said.
The suspect fled south on Wacker Drive.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead.
Area Three detectives were investigating Saturday afternoon.