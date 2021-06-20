CHICAGO (CBS) — Police found a vehicle and arrested three people Sunday after a carjacking in the Ashburn neighborhood.
At 12:25 p.m., a 28-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in a parking lot in the 8100 block of South Pulaski Road when two assailants came up, police said.
One of the men took out a gun and demanded the victim’s property and car, police said. The suspects then fled south on Pulaski Road in the man’s car.
No injuries were reported.
Police Supt. David Brown reported on Twitter that about an hour later, the man's green Nissan Altima was located and three people were arrested.
A gun was also recovered, police said.
Fifth Person Dies After Mass Shooting At House In Englewood
#ChicagoPolice officers have recovered this vehicle that was taken today at gunpoint in @ChicagoCAPS08. An hour later, the vehicle was located and 3 offenders were arrested. A gun was recovered without incident by officers from @ChicagoCAPS19. @Area1Detectives are investigating. pic.twitter.com/Iu6ckFUwnz
Area One detectives were investigating Sunday afternoon.