By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, Division, Humboldt Park, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A car crash in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood led to a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police say a 28-year-old woman was in a car crash on Division, just west of Kedzie around 1 a.m.

Then someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The woman was shot in the head, and a 33-year-old man who happened to be walking by was shot in the back.

Both were hospitalized.

No one is in custody.

