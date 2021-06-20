CHICAGO (CBS) — A car crash in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood led to a shooting early Sunday morning.
Police say a 28-year-old woman was in a car crash on Division, just west of Kedzie around 1 a.m.
Then someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.
The woman was shot in the head, and a 33-year-old man who happened to be walking by was shot in the back.
Both were hospitalized.
No one is in custody.