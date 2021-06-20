CHICAGO (CBS) — Two children died this weekend in separate drownings in Lake Michigan.
Two others were rescued and hospitalized.
There were three incidents on Saturday night. In one incident at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a 9-year-old girl drowned off Zoo Beach in Racine, Wisconsin.
Five minutes afterward, a 17-year-old boy was also found 200 yards off North Beach in Racine and was hospitalized in critical condition.
In another incident at 9 p.m. Saturday, a young girl was found near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, Indiana.
The girl was swimming with two family members when a wave came along and pulled them all underwater. The other two swimmers were rescued, but the girl never resurfaced.
Her body was found by Michigan City Fire Department divers at 9:25 p.m. She was pronounced dead at Franciscan Health Michigan City shortly afterward.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, 14-year-old girl was also rescued from Washington Park Beach in Michigan City. Emergency personnel were called after the Dayton, Ohio girl was seen struggling in the water.
A jet-ski operator found the girl under the surface and alerted a Michigan city Fire Department diver. The girl was rescued and taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City, and then airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital.
She was in critical, but stable condition.