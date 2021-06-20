CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically injured Sunday evening when glass shards struck him after someone fired shots in the doorway of his South Shore home.
At 6:28 p.m., the 45-year-old man was standing in the doorway of his home in the 7600 block of South Euclid avenue when a man he knew fired shots, police said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police initially said he had been shot in the back, but it later turned out it was glass fragments that caused the injury.
There was no one in custody late Sunday. Area Two detectives were investigating.