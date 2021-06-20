CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while walking down Route 120 west of Fisher Road in the Wauconda Township late Saturday night.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, around 11:45 p.m. the 34-year-old man of Grayslake got out of his vehicle and was walking in the westbound lanes of the road when he was struck by a Chevrolet Impala drive by a 30-year-old unincorporated Round Lake man.
The man suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington but was then transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge due to his injuries, where he was in critical condition Sunday morning.
Investigators are working to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash and why the man got out of his vehicle on the busy road. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.