CHICAGO (CBS) — A University of Maryland student was visiting Chicago when she was stabbed to death in a remote corner of the Loop area.

As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported, the search continued Monday for the homeless person police say killed Anat Kimchi, 31.

Police said they’re looking at video from the area with the hope of tracing the path the man took, after he ran from the scene, heading south on Wacker Drive from a sidewalk on a ramp near Van Buren Street.

Friends have fond memories of Kimchi.

“She was just a beautiful soul. Physically gorgeous. Had her whole life ahead of her,” said friend Maria Olsen.

On Saturday afternoon, Kimchi was walking in that remote area, on South Wacker Drive near Van Buren Street, just a block south of the Willis Tower.

That’s when police said an unknown man, believed to be homeless, came up to Kimchi and stabbed her in the back, killing her.

“Detectives are investigating. We still have a witness who is cooperating with us. We are seeking the identity and eventual arrest of the person who stabbed that female,” said Chief of Detectives Brenan Deenihan of the Chicago Police Department.

Police said a homeless encampment is near the crime scene. They believe the person who stabbed Kimchi was hiding in bushes, then jumped out to attack her. Moments later, a call was made to 911.

“It’s horrible and unthinkable that someone could be taking a walk, minding their own business and be unprovoked, murdered, in broad daylight and left dying on the sidewalk,” Olsen said.

The 31-year-old was a doctoral candidate at the University of Maryland in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the university said:

“The University of Maryland grieves the loss of Anat Kimchi, a brilliant young scholar. We offer our condolences to her friends and family during this difficult time.”

“My heart breaks for her,” Olsen said. “And she had many friends in this community, many, many friends.”

In a statement, Kimchi’s family says they’re mourning her loss and ask for privacy at this difficult time.