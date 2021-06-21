CBS 2's Luke Stuckmeyer Enjoys Father's Day As A Dad For First TimeCBS 2’s Luke Stuckmeyer had the night off this Father’s Day, as he enjoyed the day for the first time as a dad himself.

White Sox' Keuchel Chased Early, Beaten In First Start Against AstrosDallas Keuchel lost in his first appearance against Houston, and Abraham Toro had a career-high four hits to lead the Astros over the Chicago White Sox Sunday for their seventh straight win.

Mills, Bullpen Help Cubs Bounce Back, Blank MarlinsAlec Mills and three relievers combined on a shutout and the Chicago Cubs bounced back from two lopsided losses to beat the Miami Marlins Sunday and avoid a sweep.

Cubs' Javy Baez Reveals He Retires, Collects His Home Run BatsCubs slugger Javy Baez is apparently quite the collector, and what he collects is his own memorabilia.

Lance Lynn Gives Up 6 Runs As White Sox Lose To AstrosAstros rookie Robel Garcia tied a career high with three RBIs, Carlos Correa homered and Houston beat Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

Chicago Fire Fall To Columbus Crew For Second Straight LossGyasi Zardes scored two goals and the Columbus Crew beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday night in the final game at Crew Stadium.