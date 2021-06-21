CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were shot Monday afternoon in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
The shooting happened in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue at 1:48 p.m., police said.READ MORE: Cleanup Effort Underway In Naperville After More Than 100 Homes Damaged By Tornado
The 4-year-old boy was shot in the hand and was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.READ MORE: At Least 5 Killed, 47 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago
The teen was shot in the left foot and was taken to the same hospital, also in good condition.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Photos Of Damage After Tornado Slams Naperville, Woodridge
Area One detectives were investigating Monday afternoon.