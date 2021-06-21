DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — National Weather Service survey teams are still evaluating the two main areas where tornadoes caused damage late Sunday night – Naperville, Woodridge, Darien, and Burr Ridge, and northwest of Addison and near Downers Grove.

There may be other potential damage areas that they will consider as time allows.

READ MORE: Couple, Arvind And Savita Patel, Miraculously Survives After Tornado Leveled Their House In Naperville

Meantime, we’re looking at a small window of opportunity for showers around daybreak Wednesday.

Next 24 to 48 Hours: 06.21.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Hopefully, the ridge of high pressure will hold enough dry air in place to keep rain chances to a minimum and give people a chance for more dry hours to clean up.

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

For Monday night, it will be fair and cooler with a low of 55. On Tuesday, it will be partly sunny with a high of 76.

Next 2 Days: 06.21.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

7 a.m. Wednesday: 06.21.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Wednesday, look for those stray morning showers and then partly cloudy conditions with a high of 80.

7:30 a.m. Thursday: 06.21.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The best chance for shower and thunderstorm activity arrives late week as low-pressure merges with a front across the plains and heads our way Thursday afternoon.

MORE NEWS: Darien Residents Stunned By Speed, Ferocity Of Severe Storms
7 Day Forecast: 06.21.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Rain will likely linger through Friday with a 50 percent chance of showers and storms in the forecast.

Mary Kay Kleist