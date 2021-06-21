CHICAGO (CBS) — National Weather Service survey teams are still evaluating the two main areas where tornadoes caused damage late Sunday night – Naperville, Woodridge, Darien, and Burr Ridge, and northwest of Addison and near Downers Grove.
There may be other potential damage areas that they will consider as time allows.READ MORE: Couple, Arvind And Savita Patel, Miraculously Survives After Tornado Leveled Their House In Naperville
Meantime, we’re looking at a small window of opportunity for showers around daybreak Wednesday.
Hopefully, the ridge of high pressure will hold enough dry air in place to keep rain chances to a minimum and give people a chance for more dry hours to clean up.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
For Monday night, it will be fair and cooler with a low of 55. On Tuesday, it will be partly sunny with a high of 76.
On Wednesday, look for those stray morning showers and then partly cloudy conditions with a high of 80.
The best chance for shower and thunderstorm activity arrives late week as low-pressure merges with a front across the plains and heads our way Thursday afternoon.MORE NEWS: Darien Residents Stunned By Speed, Ferocity Of Severe Storms
Rain will likely linger through Friday with a 50 percent chance of showers and storms in the forecast.