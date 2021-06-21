CHICAGO (CBS)– The risk for severe weather has ended and a more calm pattern is ahead.
Areas near Woodridge are waking up extensive damage after a tornado touched down overnight.READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: 130 Homes Damaged After Tornado Confirmed In Southwest Suburbs As Dangerous Storms Hit Chicago Area
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) June 21, 2021
Monday’s temperatures will be in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer.
Thunderstorm chances increase for the second half of the week.