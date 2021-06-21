DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– The risk for severe weather has ended and a more calm pattern is ahead.

Areas near Woodridge are waking up extensive damage after a tornado touched down overnight.

Monday’s temperatures will be in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer.

Thunderstorm chances increase for the second half of the week.

