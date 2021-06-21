CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver struck and injured an 11-year-old girl in the Norwood Park neighborhood late Monday afternoon.
At 4:51 p.m., a 48-year-old woman was headed west in the 6600 block of West Higgins Avenue in a sport-utility vehicle when she hit the girl, who was in the middle of the street.
The girl suffered blunt trauma to the body and was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where her condition was stabilized.
The driver was ticketed for failure to reduce sped, police said.
No one else was injured.