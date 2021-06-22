CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Javy Baez was back in the starting lineup for the Cubs Tuesday, one day after getting benched mid-game against the Cleveland Indians.

Manager David Ross pulled Baez after he lost track of the number of outs in the fourth inning and failed to hustle back to first base.

With one out in the fourth and Baez aboard after a fielder’s choice, Anthony Rizzo hit a fly ball to left field.

Baez apparently thought there were two outs and was almost to third when he was doubled off first base, leading to a round of boos from the crowd of 32,934 at Wrigley Field.

It seemed like the two talked it out and were fine after the game, but Ross clearly thought the move was necessary in the moment.

“We’ve just got to make sure we’re focused and locked in during the game, and you know, sometimes our frustrations can distract us a little bit, and we had a good conversation, and I think that’s behind us. You know, Javy’s important to this team.”

“I just respect his decision. I couldn’t go against him, you know. I blame it on myself. I lost the count of the outs, and you know, we talked about it. We’re on the same page.”

