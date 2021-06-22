CHICAGO (CBS) — Always make sure to have multiple ways to receive life saving weather information.

Tornadoes touched down in the Chicago suburbs late Sunday night, including a powerful and rare EF-3, with peak winds near 140 mph. These storms could have turned deadly without technology. It was the push alerts sent out that night and public awareness of storms that undoubtedly saved lives.

Now is a good time to review your family’s severe weather plan and raise your awareness of impending severe storms. You’ll want to make sure you have multiple ways to receieve life-saving weather information, including a backup plan in case one fails.

Make sure that “Emergency Alerts” on your cell phone are turned on. You will also want to check that children’s cell phone alerts are activated.

On an iPhone go to Settings > Notifications. Then scroll all the way to the bottom and select “Emergency Alerts” underneath Government Alerts. For newer systems, there will be an option to “Always Deliver” when phone is in silent mode.

On an Android phone, go to Settings > Apps & notifications > Advanced > Wireless Emergency Alerts. Choose which alerts you want.

A NOAA weather radio is going to be your best line of defense. I always suggest the Midland NOAA Emergency Weather Alert Radio. It can be found at your local Walgreens or CVS. It is also on Amazon for $29.99.

The CBS 2 Chicago App also has a weather section that is updated several times a day. There you can find current conditions and the latest forecast for the day and week.

Most importantly: Never rely on tornado sirens. These are for outdoor use only. In the event of nighttime thunderstorms, this is the worst line of defense. If you are inside sleeping, you likely won’t hear those sirens. Also these sirens sometimes fail and do not sound.