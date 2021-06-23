CHICAGO (CBS)– Fire and smoke filled the Citibank attached to the Cook County building in The Loop early Wednesday morning.
The Chicago Fire Department said the fire started around 2:14 a.m. in the bank's lobby at Washington and Dearborn streets.
CFD confirmed a woman, working in the building at the time of the fire, was taken to a local hospital.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
On Oct. 17, 2003, six people died in the fire at the George Dunne Cook County Office Building, including three employees of the public guardian's office.
The 2003 fire led to new regulations for high rise buildings. A 2004 ordinance required all high-rises, built before a 1975 fire ordinance, to set up voice communication systems, sprinkler systems or other suppression mechanisms and fireproofing to protect stairwells and openings on balconies or vestibules.