CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges are pending against a man who fired a bullet through a CTA window.
Police said he tried to rob another passenger on the Blue Line Wednesday morning.
But the man fought him off. That when the suspect fired a shot, hitting the train window.
No one was hurt.
The man was arrested at the Pulaski stop as he tried to walk away.