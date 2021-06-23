DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Blue Line, Chicago News, CPD, CTA, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges are pending against a man who fired a bullet through a CTA window.

Police said he tried to rob another passenger on the Blue Line Wednesday morning.

But the man fought him off. That when the suspect fired a shot, hitting the train window.

No one was hurt.

The man was arrested at the Pulaski stop as he tried to walk away.

