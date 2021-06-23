CHICAGO (CBS) — New financial relief is coming for those who have avoided getting an I-PASS for Illinois tollways.
Starting Wednesday, the agency is doing away with the $10 deposit to apply for a transponder. And instead of the initial $20 down payment, that is only $4.
Also, for a limited time, signing up could get buyers a free gift card.
It's part of a new program called I-PASS Assist. It is meant to help lower income families deal with the exclusively cashless system implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re already at more than 90% of our total transactions are with I-PASS. So we have a huge percentage of people doing I-PASS already,” said Daniel Rozek, a spokesperson for the Illinois Tollway. “We’re trying to broaden this opportunity to more people, including those who might be struggling financially.”
To qualify, you must apply online and household income must not exceed 250% of Federal Poverty Guidelines as verified by the Illinois Department of Revenue.
