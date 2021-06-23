DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Three men were shot, one fatally, in Wentworth Gardens Wednesday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, emergency crews responded to 3830 South Wentworth Avenue just after 5:40 a.m.

According to police, three men were outside when someone fired shots.

Police said a 24-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

A 22-year-old victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the neck and back, as well as a graze wound to the forehead he was taken to the same medical center in serious condition. His condition has been stabilized.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. 

