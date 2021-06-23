CHICAGO (CBS)– Three men were shot, one fatally, in Wentworth Gardens Wednesday morning.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, emergency crews responded to 3830 South Wentworth Avenue just after 5:40 a.m.
According to police, three men were outside when someone fired shots.
Police said a 24-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.
A 22-year-old victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds.
A 25-year-old man was shot in the neck and back, as well as a graze wound to the forehead he was taken to the same medical center in serious condition. His condition has been stabilized.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story.