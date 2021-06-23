USWNT Announces Olympic Roster For Tokyo GamesThe U.S. will look to avenge it's early exit in the 2016 Games when the first match in Tokyo kicks off on July 21 against rival Sweden.

Hendricks Dominates, Bryant Homers As Cubs Beat ClevelandKyle Hendricks dominated over six scoreless innings to win his eighth straight start, Kris Bryant homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians Tuesday night to avoid a two-game sweep.

No Luck For Bulls In NBA Draft LotteryThe Bulls did not get the lottery luck they needed, and now they won't have a first-round pick in next month's NBA Draft.

Yasmani Grandal Hits 3-Run Homer In 7th, But White Sox Lose To PiratesPinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Parker And Sky Win Sixth Straight, Rout New York LibertyCandace Parker had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to lead the Chicago Sky to a win over the New York Liberty on Tuesday night.

Javy Baez Returns To Cubs Lineup After Being Pulled Monday For Losing Track Of Number Of Outs, Doubling Off At First BaseJavy Baez was back in the starting lineup for the Cubs Tuesday, one day after getting benched mid-game against the Cleveland Indians.